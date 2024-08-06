Home page World

Deep blue water, picturesque houses: The port town of Korčula on the Croatian island of the same name offers holidaymakers a paradisiacal experience. © Peter Schickert/Imago

Don’t go swimming! There is a poop alert in the sea around one of Croatia’s most popular Adriatic islands. The entire coastal area should be avoided.

Smokvica – The island of Korčula is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Croatia. The 280 square kilometer island off the coast of southern Dalmatia attracts visitors with its picturesque sandy beaches, picturesque villages and exceptionally good water quality – actually.

Faeces alarm on Croatia’s dream island: Water quality off Korčula suddenly questionable – E.coli detected

The current of the Pelješki Channel in the north of the island normally ensures a stable water exchange. Cleaner water than in the Adriatic around Korčula is therefore hard to find anywhere else. However, after a routine check, the municipality of Smokvica raised the alarm about the droppings.

An excessive concentration of Escheria coli (also known as E. coli) has been detected in the water off one of the island’s most popular hotel beaches, Croatian media reports. These fecal bacteria can enter the body when swimming and cause gastrointestinal problems or infections in the eyes, nose, ears or skin. Significantly more dangerous than the algae known as “sea snot” in the Adriatic.

Germs in the Adriatic: Environmental Institute warns about entire coastal area – water quality was still good days before

The Institute for Environmental Protection has therefore issued a warning for the entire coastal area. Holidaymakers and locals should refrain from swimming in the sea until the all-clear is given.

But where does the pollution around Korčula come from? Experts are puzzled. The water quality is checked regularly and during an inspection just a few days ago, the inspectors of the Dubrovnik-Neretva County found found perfect values. 116 of 121 beaches were rated “excellent”, four more “good” and one “satisfactory”.

A very similar problem had suddenly arisen in Tenerife just a few days earlier. Unfiltered faeces were released into the sea off the holiday island and several beaches were closed. (moe)