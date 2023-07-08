Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Many well-known cities in Europe are literally flooded with tourists in summer. Some cities seem to be particularly popular with vacationers.

Munich – Which cities in Europe are particularly overrun with tourists? That question went to the site holidu.de after. The ten most crowded European travel destinations in summer were chosen there – a Croatian city grabs the inglorious first place.

These European cities are particularly crowded with tourists in summer

How holidu.de reports, the city of Dubrovnik is the most crowded summer resort in Europe. The population of the cities was compared with the number of annual tourists in 2019. According to this, there are around 36 tourists per inhabitant – almost 42,000 people live in Dubrovnik. The Croatian city is known, among other things, for its filming locations for “Game of Thrones”. Especially day tourists and cruise vacationers stream through the city during the day.

Many popular European cities, such as Croatia’s Dubrovnik, become overrun with tourists in the summer. © Pixsell/Imago

As an alternative to Dubrovnik, which has just been hit by an earthquake, the city of Split in Croatia is often recommended, which is similarly popular but at the same time significantly cheaper. In addition to Dubrovnik, the cities of Venice and Bruges are also visited by many tourists in summer. Venice has 21.3 tourists per inhabitant, Bruges in Belgium 21.1. So Venice is drowning not only because of rising sea levels, but also in tourists. It gets more relaxed there in winter – in the summer months the Italian port city should be avoided.

Overcrowded vacation spots: How crowded are German cities in a European comparison?

In addition to cities in Croatia, Italy and Co., Greek islands are also packed with tourists in summer. Rhodes and Crete in particular are extremely popular as holiday destinations, and not just for German holidaymakers. In order to get to German cities, you have to look for something in the ranking of the most crowded travel destinations in summer. Frankfurt and Munich are in 27th and 28th place, followed by Berlin in 35th place. Even if it may seem different to many people, German cities are not overly crowded in comparison.

These are the most crowded European destinations in summer:

1st place: Dubrovnik in Croatia with 36 tourists per inhabitant

2nd place: Venice in Italy with 21.3 tourists per inhabitant

3rd place: Bruges in Belgium with 21.1 tourists per inhabitant

4th place: Rhodes in Greece with 20.9 tourists per inhabitant

5th place: Reykjavik in Iceland with 16.3 tourists per inhabitant

27th place: Frankfurt in Germany with 3.6 tourists per inhabitant

28th place: Munich in Germany with 3.5 tourists per inhabitant

35th place: Berlin in Germany with 1.8 tourists per inhabitant

How do tourist resorts defend themselves against the strong onslaught? In Venice, from 2023, an entrance fee should be paid to visit the city. However, the introduction was postponed to 2024, from then on tourists will have to pay between three and ten euros per day. In its book “Best in Travel 2022”, the “Lonely Planet” travel guide advised simply avoiding the most popular holiday destinations. In addition to cities like Auckland in New Zealand and Taipei in Taiwan, Freiburg is also recommended as a travel destination.