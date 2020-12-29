Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic spoke about the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the country this afternoon, reports RIA News…

According to the prime minister, the city center of Petrinya, where the epicenter of the earthquake was located, was destroyed. The strength of the tremors reached 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Now all services are searching for survivors in destroyed facilities. The authorities estimated that houses in most of Petrini’s center were found to be uninhabitable.

About 500 residents of the city are temporarily accommodated in the barracks in Petrin, another hundred people who cannot return to their homes are accommodated in a hotel.

It was reported that the earthquake killed a 12-year-old girl. About 20 people sought medical help at the local hospital, but the building of the medical facility was also damaged by the earthquake, so patients, personnel and equipment are evacuated from there.

Earlier it became known that the nuclear power plant “Krško” was stopped in Slovenia after an earthquake occurred in neighboring Croatia.