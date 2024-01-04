Home page World

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has drawn attention to a problem on the Croatian Adriatic coast: an animal species threatened with extinction is making a comeback.

Vrsar – The American Hollywood star and the Croatian Adriatic coast? Actually a rare combination. But now the actor has shared a video from Croatia on his Instagram page, which shows the underwater world of one of Germans' favorite holiday destinations. Not because DiCaprio has German roots, but because the Oscar winner wants to draw attention to an environmental problem.

DiCaprio shares video of animal comeback in Croatia – Hollywood actor known environmentalist

In Vrsar, north of Pula, a video was recorded by the climate department of the Washington Post was shared. A group of endangered giant clams has been tracked down by scientists in Croatia, as can be read in the video caption. The species, known as the “noble pen shell,” measures about 120 centimeters in width and has declined significantly since 2016 due to a deadly pathogen. The researchers now hope to breed these mussels in special aquariums and then reintroduce them, as they play a crucial role in underwater ecosystems.

Hollywood celebrity DiCaprio has been a committed advocate of climate and nature conservation for some time and describes himself as an environmentalist. Over 62 million followers on Instagram are now informed about the existence of a certain species of mussel on the Adriatic coast in Croatia.

Noble pen shell is primarily at home in the Mediterranean – also off the Adriatic coast of Croatia

The noble pen shell, which is mainly found in the Mediterranean in popular German holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Croatia, Greece and Italy, is under strict protection throughout the European Union as it is still classified as threatened with extinction the IUCN Red List to be led. The shell of this type of mussel opens at the rear end, but can be almost completely closed again by the sphincter.

Thanks to the efforts of environmentalists like DiCaprio, divers on the Adriatic coast may soon be able to see more of these clams in their natural environment. It is possible that this species of mussel will soon be found in larger populations again.

