Croatia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands reached the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23: in the first round, the hostess was eliminated after a dramatic defeat in extra time against Croatia in Rotterdam, while this Thursday it was the turn of Spain and Italy to see which team those led by Luka Modric will face in the great defining match.
The result was 2-1 in favor of La Roja and now everything is ready for the decisive match, which will take place next June 18. We review everything you need to know.
Who were the UNL champions?
This is the third edition of the UEFA Nations League, which Portugal won in 2019 and France in 2021.
What is the relationship between the Nations League and the qualifying phase for EURO 2024?
Three of the 24 places for UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined through play-offs through the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as established in the regulations.
Twelve teams will be chosen based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League: they will be the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team from their league. If there are not enough unranked teams, they will move on to the next league, ending with D.
In which stadium will Croatia vs Spain be played?
Date: Sunday June 18
Location: Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord
Hours: 3:45 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:45 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 1:45 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Croatia vs Spain?
The meeting can be seen on ESPN, so in order to enjoy it you must have paid for the cable.
What is the latest news from Croatia?
The team led by Zlatko Dalic comes from beating the Netherlands 4-2 in the semis, and the DT had no injuries or suspensions in the dramatic but emotional clash, so it is likely that they will repeat the starting lineup.
Forecast
Spain 2-1 Croatia
