The match between Scotland and Croatia is a final. The two teams have only one point and, with the tie, they will be out of the round of 16. The premise is the same in the environment of the two teams: it is only worth winning.
Where is the Croatia – Scotland? The match will be played at Hampden Park, where Scotland plays at home.
When and what time is Croatia – Scotland? Tuesday, June 22. The match will be played in Spain at 9:00 p.m. In Mexico City and the center of the United States it will be 2:00 pm; in Argentina at 4:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Croatia – Scotland? In Spain it can be seen through Be Mad. In Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru it can be followed by DIRECTV Sports. In Bolivia by Tigo Sports. In Mexico they will do it for Sky HD. In the United States it will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Where can I stream Croatia v Scotland? In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform My TV. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blu To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States on ESPN Play.
What was the last result between Croatia and Scotland? The last meeting between the two teams was played in 2013 and ended with a Scottish victory by 2 goals to 0.
Croatia
Croatia has fallen too early from the group of favorites. The Dalmatian team lost by the minimum against England and drew against the Czech Republic, with a goal from Schick from a penalty. Perisic scored the equalizer.
The team, which was a finalist in the last World Cup, appeals to claw, sacrifice and Luka Modric to beat Scotland and qualify for the round of 16. Modric is the great Croatian star, the player in charge of dominating the game and organizing the football of his team.
Scotland
The Scottish team was one of the candidates to be the revelation team of the Eurocup, but it is very close to leaving at the first change. They fell against the Czech Republic despite deserving more and managed to scratch a draw against England.
The Scots have gotten into trouble and not just because of the results. This morning they announced through their official media that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play against Croatia.
Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Perisic, Kramaric, Brekalo; Rebic.
Scotland: Marshall; O’Donell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGregor; McGinn, Adams, and Dykes.
There is always a revelation team and another that fails miserably. We are convinced that this can happen in this match, so Scotland will win and Croatia will fall in the group stage.
