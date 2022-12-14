After having played the semifinals, the match for the third and fourth place of the Qatar World Cup 2022.
The selections of Croatia Y Morocco They will face each other and throw all the meat on the grill to determine who will be the third best team in the world.
Croatia said goodbye to the tournament with a painful defeat by a landslide at the hands of Argentina. Those led by coach Zlatko Dalic gave the surprise by beating the always favorite Brazil in the quarterfinals, however, in the semifinal they met Lionel Messi’s albiceleste and could not with the South American power, falling 3-0.
For its part, the ‘Cinderella’ team, Morocco, became the dark horse, beating Spain and Portugal. This is how the team became the first African team to reach the semifinals in the entire history of the World Cups.
In their semifinal match they did not have an easy time, since they faced the selective from France. In a game where they were the expert in sweets, the Moroccans did not shrink, they stood up and played one-on-one against those led by Deschamps, who with the genius of Mbappé defeated the Africans 2-0, not without difficulties.
City: rayan
Stadium: Khalifa International
Day: Saturday December 17
Match time: 09:00 hours
Referee: to designate
VAR: to designate
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay, VIX and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live stream: TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
Croatia Injury News
There are no injury reports for Croatia for this match.
Morocco Injury News
The alarms went off in Morocco in the game against France, due to the player’s injury Romain Saisswho left the field at minute 22′ giving entry to his compatriot Amallah.
The first medical reports indicate that the defender has an injury to the back of the thigh. This would cause him to miss the next game for third place, although his loss is not yet official. In 90 minutes we will continue to report.
Croatia 3-2 Morocco.
