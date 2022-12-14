Stadium: Khalifa International

Day: Saturday December 17

Match time: 09:00 hours

Referee: to designate

VAR: to designate

Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay, VIX and Sky

Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play

Live stream: TyC Sports

Live stream: Peacock

Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go

🚑 Romain Saiss 👥 Dakika 21’de sakatlığı sebebiyle oyun alanının kenarına geldi. canli 📻 https://t.co/uhiCECWoSM pic.twitter.com/giA7Lz5js6 — Radyo Gol (@radyogol) December 14, 2022

The first medical reports indicate that the defender has an injury to the back of the thigh. This would cause him to miss the next game for third place, although his loss is not yet official. In 90 minutes we will continue to report.