Next Monday, June 24, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 1:00 p.m. (Mexico), the Italian National Team will face a weakened Croatia, which they have not been able to win a single match in this EURO 2024which is special, since it will be the last of its great star Luka Modrić.
And it is true that, mathematically speaking, they are not yet eliminated, it seems difficult for them to advance to the next round with only four points earned. On top of that, they haven’t beaten their rival Italy in a EURO… Since 1994! However, football has shown us that it is not precisely characterized by being an easy sport to predict.
City: Leipzig, Germany
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Date: Monday June 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
In Spain the match can be seen through The 1 on TVE and streaming on RTVE Play. In Mexico you can enjoy it through the Sky Sports signal.
The one who is surely suffering in an ugly way at the start of this EURO 2024 is the Croatian
Luka Modrić, who has tried but has not been able to help his National Team move forward in these first two days of EURO 2024. They are currently at the bottom of Group B, with only one point and three goals against. Therefore, if they want to advance, they will have to beat the Italian National Team and wait for a series of results that favor their claims.
Goalie: Livakovic
Defenses: Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic and Gvardiol
Midfielders: Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic
Attackers: Majer, Budimir and Kramaric
Unlike what the Croatian National Team is experiencing, Italy is the owner of its destiny. This is thanks to the fact that they beat the Albanian team in a difficult manner, on matchday one of EURO 2024, which, if they defeated Croatia on the last date of Group B, would practically be tying up their pass to the next round.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni and Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Jorginho and Frattesi
Attackers: Raspadori, Scamacca and Chiesa.
The two teams know that they cannot fail in this match if they do not want to say goodbye to this European Championship sooner than expected. Croatia only needs victory, while in the case of the Italians with one point they would already be in the round of 16
In the first two games, Italy has shown a more solid version than Croatia, so we are betting on a victory for the Azzurri to be second in group B.
Croatia 0-1 Italy
