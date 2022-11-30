Croatia and Belgium play a true final on the third date of the World Cup in Qatar and will seek to qualify for the round of 16 in group F.
The Croats arrive with four points, while the Belgians come from losing to Morocco, add three and are forced to win if they want to continue in the competition.
These will be the possible alignments for the game that will be played next Thursday.
Goalkeeper: Livakovic – He arrives at a good level and will seek to be important.
Right back: Juranovic – The Celtic player is a fixture in this position on the pitch.
Center marker from the right: Dejan Lovren – One of the historical and referents. He is 33 years old and is currently at Zenit
Center marker from the left: Josko Gvardiol – One of the team’s figures in the competition. He is at an extraordinary level and has been the center of attention in recent games.
Left side: Borna Sosa – The Stuttgart player provides projection and marks down the wing.
Right midfielder: Luka Modric – The maximum figure and emblem of the team. He will look to take Croatia to a final stage again.
Central midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic – The Inter midfielder brings balance and marks to the team.
Left midfielder: Mateo Kovacic – Another of the well-known players that the squad has. He shines at Chelsea and in the National Team.
front on the right: Andrej Kramaric – He comes from being a figure in the last match scoring two goals. Experience and hierarchy.
Center forward: Marko Livaja – Another important player of the team comes from scoring against Canada.
Left forward: Ivan Perisic – One of the figures of the establishment and one of the most recognized.
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois – He comes from a weak task against Morocco, but he must lift because he is one of the team’s figures.
Right back: Thomas Meunier – Player with pass to the attack and important in the mark.
Center marker from the right: Toby Alderweireld – One with experience in Selection and hierarchy.
Center marker from the left: Jan Vertonghen – Another one with plenty of experience. He is already in the final stretch of his career and will seek to crown him.
Left back: Timothy Castagne – The Leicester player comes from a great season and is very important to the team.
Central midfielder on the right: Amadou Onana – The 21-year-old Everton player is one of the biggest appearances of recent times.
Left central midfieldera: Axel Witsel – One of the experienced ones. At 33 years old, it could be his last World Cup
Right winger: Kevin de Bruyne – The person responsible for good football in the team. All eyes are on what you can invent.
Hitch: Eden Hazard – A crack that has not been at a good level for a long time. The team needs him more.
Left winger: Thorgan Hazard – Provides speed and imbalance on the wing.
Center forward: Michy Batshuayi – He scored the winning goal against Canada and now the team needs him more than ever.
What the formation of Croatia will look like (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Livakovic
Defenders: Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol and Sosa
Midfielders: Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic
Forwards: Kramaric, Livaja and Perisic
What the formation of Belgium (4-2-3-1) will look like
Goalkeeper: Courtois
Defenders: Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Castagne
Midfielders: Onana and Witsel
ends: De Bruyne, Hazard and Thorgan Hazard
Forward: batshuayi
