Home page World

From: Christina Denk and Hannes Niemeyer

Split

In order to limit drinking tourism, the Croatian city of Split is tightening the fines. A tourist experienced this now – and warns: “Be careful”.

Split – The beautiful Adriatic Sea attracts numerous visitors to its beaches every year. A number of tourists from Germany also set out for Croatia during the holiday season to enjoy the sun, the sea and the atmosphere – albeit recently Prices for beer and cevapcici caused a stir. However, some vacationers are definitely a thorn in the side of the country. Rigorous action is now being taken in the popular travel city of Split.

Unfortunately, as the number of tourists increases, so does the number of people who misbehave in the historic city. In order to curb annoying side effects of party tourists such as noise, vomit, public alcohol consumption and drunk people, there are rigorous penalties for such behavior this summer.

Croatia vacation: Popular city of Split attracts fines – “Be careful people”

A vacationer apparently felt that these penalties were also enforced. She shared her story on social media – a video about it on the TikTok channel Boat Party Split received a lot of attention. “This one? That’s just a 150-euro ticket for drinking on the street in Croatia,” says the woman in the video, waving a fine in her hand. “Be careful people, the rules have changed,” she says. The number 150 is clearly visible on the note.

Some people in the comments are surprised by such a direct crackdown. “I’m there every year and I’ve never heard of it,” notes one person on TikTok – and wants to know how long such rules have been in force. She is immediately informed that this is a new interpretation.

Woman collects fine in Croatia: “I was maybe 30 seconds outside the bar”

“You have to be very wild to get this, it almost never happens,” comments one user. But apparently it happens easier than expected. In a second video, the woman, who says she has been living in Croatia for a year, explains the background to her sentence.

You don’t have to behave extremely wildly to get a punishment, says the woman. She was looking for one of her companions in front of a bar, probably holding an alcoholic drink. “I was outside the bar for maybe 30 seconds to look for my roommate,” she says on TikTok – “maybe two steps.” Then police officers came by. Every four to five people standing in front of the bar at that point would have been fined.

In general, she agrees with the tightening of the rules, because tourists often show little respect for Croatia with their behavior. She will pay the fine, but “in this particular situation, I think it was a little extreme,” she assesses the incident. Nevertheless, the holidaymaker once again warns the tourists, who, despite large signs, often do not know the rules.

The rules were tightened in Croatian Split – a holidaymaker felt this and showed her ticket with a fine. © IMAGO / Pixsell / Screenshot: TikTok SplitBoatParty

Split imposes new rules for Croatia holidays: This threatens to be ignored

With the new rules, the city of Split wants to “maintain order and peace in historical and residential areas,” according to the official statement on the new penalties. And these sometimes go far beyond a simple ban on drinking on the street. Here is an overview of the new rules:

Alcohol consumption in the historic center and less than 100 meters from schools and kindergartens: fine of up to 300 euros

Urinating in public: fine of 300 euros

Sleeping in public parks or squares: 300 euros fine

Not taking rubbish with you and being caught: 300 euros fine

Climbing and sitting on historical monuments: 300 euros penalty

Bathing and climbing in public fountains: 300 euros fine

Wearing swimwear in the city area: fine of 300 euros

Vomiting in public places: fine of 150 euros

Not only the penalties in Split are hefty, holidays in Croatia seem to have become significantly more expensive in general. Tourists report that water and coffee are expensive. And that too Holiday jobs for two women in Croatia turned out to be a real nightmare. (han)