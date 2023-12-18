Home page World

Vacation in Croatia – and that in winter? That doesn't sound like summer, sun and beach at all. This is what the country has to offer in the winter months.

Zagreb – Croatia is known for its long and rocky coastlines, beautiful historic cities and hospitality. But people usually associate the country on the Adriatic with summer, sun and beach. So summer vacation. But what does Croatia actually have to offer outside of the summer season? Is the region still worth a visit now, in winter? We explain what you need to know about vacationing in Croatia in the winter months.

Winter weather in Croatia: three climatic zones

Probably the most important thing first: the weather. Of course, you can't expect high temperatures and bathing weather in Croatia from December to March. The country can be loud croati.de divided into three climatic zones. The Region on the Adriatic is dominated by a Mediterranean climate, in January the temperatures are between 6 and 11 degrees, the winters are mild, but also rainy. In central Croatia, on the other hand, the winters are harsh, and the Dinaric Mountains are also found here. In the third zone, in northern Croatia, the Central European continental climate prevails. Winter is cold there and there is also snow. In the winter months you should also dress warmly in Croatia, even if it is significantly milder in some places than in Germany. You should only expect bathing weather between mid-May and the end of September.

Winter vacation in Croatia: skiing in the mountains possible

Despite the relatively cool temperatures, you can still experience a lot in Croatia in the winter months. What's particularly nice is that outside of the peak season, this is even possible without the usual crowds of tourists. Because in winter you experience the country from a quieter and more authentic side feriendomizile-adria.de reported.

During this time you can also experience the many historic cities from a different perspective, without crowds. The numerous coastal sections are also much quieter and without crowds of tourists. Even if swimming in the sea will only be a pleasure for the hard-minded.

But there are other experiences that the popular holiday destination offers in the winter months. Winter hikes in the national parks create a magical atmosphere. There are also numerous thermal springs and associated wellness offers. And if you want a change from Austria, South Tyrol and Co. for winter sports, you'll get your money's worth here too. Because skiing is also possible in the mountain regions.

Camping in Croatia in winter? Not all places are open in the low season

If you travel with a caravan or motorhome and want to camp in Croatia in winter, you won't be able to use all the places, as many remain closed during the winter season. Nevertheless, there is significantly less hustle and bustle in those that are open and spontaneous bookings should also be possible. That explains it roadsurfer.com.

Big price differences: Croatia holidays are significantly cheaper in winter

And another piece of good news: Even though Croatia has been repeatedly criticized in recent months for its sharply increased prices and some have even canceled their vacations for this reason, you can stay much cheaper in winter, at least on the coast, than in summer . This is also shown by an example of a campsite near Split. Here you pay 17 euros per night in December and 20 euros each in January and February. In the high season, from mid-May to the end of September, prices range between 22 and 40 euros per night.

The same applies to mobile homes at the same campsite. But here the price differences are even more serious. While the prices in December are between 55 and 85 euros and in January and February they are exactly 60 euros per night, in the high season they are between 70 euros and 194 euros per night.

Croatia used to be considered cheap, and not just in winter. But in recent years, attention has been repeatedly drawn to the sharp rise in prices in the country. A report about Croatia also reveals the most expensive city in the holiday country. A conclusion after the high season: That's how expensive it was in Croatia this year.