Summer vacation in most regions of Croatia is possible again despite Corona. However, tourists could now encounter another problem that is directly related to the crisis.

Split – Just in time for the summer vacation, the corona situation seems to have relaxed – apart from the spread of the delta variant. In Croatia, the hurdles for vacationers are currently low, the corona numbers are low. Travel warnings are currently (as of June 29, 2021) only for the two areas of Medimurje and Zadar.

Now, however, another problem could spoil the holiday happiness for tourists in Croatia. Because when it comes to eating out it could be difficult – the gastronomy in Croatia complains of a massive shortage of staff.

Croatia vacation: Corona pandemic has exacerbated massive staff shortages in the country

The fact that hoteliers and restaurateurs have to fight for good staff in the holiday country is not in itself a new development. However, the problem has worsened again due to the corona pandemic, reports the MDR.

Vacation in Croatia: restaurateurs had no planning security due to Corona

For the operators of hotels and restaurants, the shortage of staff can quickly become life-threatening. The job market is currently “swept clean”, it is said loudly MDR further. Of around 40,000 waiters, around 11,000 switched to other professions or migrated abroad due to the pandemic, primarily to EU countries.

The long planning uncertainty also made the start of the season difficult for restaurateurs. Croatian restaurant operators were only able to start recruiting staff from abroad, such as from Bosnia and Serbia, very late this year. When and to what extent the corona regulations would be relaxed has not been foreseeable for too long.

Corona situation in Croatia: waiters and cooks are missing in the holiday country

If holidaymakers in Croatia are increasingly standing in front of closed restaurant doors, this is related to the corona pandemic. Low wages in the hospitality industry are loud MDR do the rest to make jobs like cooks or waiters appear less attractive. (nema)

