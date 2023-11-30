Home page World

If you want to go on vacation in Croatia, you have to follow a few rules and prohibitions. However, new laws have now been passed on the beach in Pula.

Pula – Croatia as a holiday destination is no longer an insider tip. For some time now, many tourists have been looking for accommodation in their favorite places in order to spend great weeks in southern Europe. There are plenty of opportunities in Croatia. Whether in the north or south, by the water or inland, there is something for everyone. But holidaymakers in Pula will have to pay attention to two new measures in the future.

Bans on the beach in Croatia on the coastal beach in the city of Pula? There is a huge outcry

The coastal town on the Istrian peninsula is the destination of many tourists. Numerous beaches or cultural assets such as ruins offer a variety of options. In recent years, the number of tourists has increased not only in Pula, but also in the rest of Croatia. But also the prices, which was a cause for complaint for some. If a Cevapcici beer bill or the Price for two 0.33 beerssome couldn’t understand it.

Not only tourists, but also locals can hardly understand a new decision. The Pula city council voted 11:7 with two abstentions to introduce two bans on beaches. On the one hand, the nudist cult should be restricted. So no more nudist stays by the water, but on the other hand there is a clear cut in alcohol.

Croatian city intervenes when staying on beaches – a lot of headwind

The decision on the order caused a heated debate, like the Croatian portal morski.hr reported. “It was not explained at all why some provisions were made. I ask the question what practical problem led to the ban on nudism, because the law does not prohibit it,” said Dušica Radojčić, a politician from the “Mozemo! Pula”. FFK bathers are said to have stayed there for decades without any problems.

The party also posted its lack of understanding on its own Instagram page. The content there is similar to that of the Morski.hr article. The party sees as a possible reason that “nudism should be classified as morally unacceptable”. Drinking harder alcohol should also be banned in Pula. “Beer and wine are allowed on the beach, but not gin and tonic. “So you can drink gin and tonic at a beach bar, but not outside of it?” asks Radojčić from “Mozemo! Pula”.

“You know what gin and tonic leads to”: Supporters of the beach decision in Pula on reasons

The party from the left and green movements, founded in 2019, could not understand the measures. The SDP Social Democrat Igor Belas, however, contradicted Radojčić. He said the decision should only define general use and be an imposition of order rather than any ban. “Nobody is against toplessness, but they are against nudism. This is frowned upon on many beaches because they are located between two public beaches,” Belas continues, and he also formulates a reason against gin and tonic: “They know what gin and tonic or vodka leads to when the party starts, and they know where it ends.” Vito Paoletić from the independent list also agreed with Belas.

Davor Vukovic, Radojčić’s party colleague, added that these bans will not work: “With so many beaches in Pula, it is impossible to control. The decision is not a step forward in civilization, but rather a step backwards. A decision that lacks common sense and cannot be implemented in practice.” The amount of the penalties is stated on the party’s Instagram page, with the ironic undertone: “Welcome to swimming. Penalties: 600 to 1300 euros”. IDS (Istrian Democratic Assembly) politicians also emphasize the “tradition” of naturist bathing and cannot understand the measure. A report in the summer showed how prices have risen sharply in Croatia – now you can meet unsuspecting tourists in Pula too. (ank)