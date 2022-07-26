Croatia | The long-awaited Pelješac bridge in Croatia was completed – the travel time to Dubrovnik will be shortened by hours

In Croatia, after years of construction work, the Pelješac bridge was completed, which connects the country’s southeastern isthmus with the rest of Croatia.

in Croatia the completion of the long-built Pelješac bridge will be celebrated on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP.

The bridge offers direct access to Dubrovnik without crossing the border through Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A piece of the Bosnian coast cuts through Croatia on the way from Split to Dubrovnik. The Bosnian part is located in the bottom of the bay, which is bypassed by the now completed 2.4 kilometer long bridge.

Croatia started building the bridge already in 2007, but then the money ran out.

The progress of the construction work was also slowed down by complaints from the Bosnian authorities about the dimensions of the bridge. According to them, the low bridge prevented shipping to Bosnia. Croatia complied with the authorities’ demands and built the bridge to a height of 55 meters.

Once the bridge is completed, border checks will be removed, so it will reduce travel time between parts of Croatia by several hours.

The Pelješac bridge is also supposed to promote tourism, which has been affected by the corona years, which is one of Croatia’s main industries.

The EU has paid 357 million euros for the bridge, or more than 85 percent.

Story edited on 26.7. 21:32: Removed the map where the location of the bridge was incorrectly displayed.