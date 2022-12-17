In an exciting and close match, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 and won the bronze medal in Qatar 2022. The Balkans show their increasingly consolidated football spirit after finishing second four years ago in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The premise that the third-fourth place match lacks appeal was belied by Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium. The two teams played a close and emotional duel as if they were playing the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Balkans beat the Africans 2-1.

Once again the Moroccan fans made themselves felt at the sports venue. Like the players on the field, the fans wanted to take home a decoration. One that represented the great World Cup race of ‘Los leones del Atlas’, but they had to settle for fourth place.

The game began loaded with caution. The two sets tried to maintain order in their ranks. They did not seek to take risks and displayed their defensive character that characterized them throughout the tournament.

Little by little, Croatia took the initiative. She handled the ball, proposed and cut Morocco’s attempts to build a game.

Six minutes into the first half, the first Croatian goal came, due to a set piece. The Balkans launched a cross to the side of the area that was received by Perisic with a header and Gvardiol nailed the ball into the right corner.

Two minutes later, Morocco replied with the same formula. Hakim Ziyech’s cross fell into the area after a free kick from the left side of the field. The Croatian defense released Achraf Dari who finished off with a header leaving goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic without reaction.

The goals from both squads opened the most exciting moment of the match. Croatia sought to advance their lines and go on the attack, showing an offensive face that they lacked in other of their World Cup matches.

Perisic sent a great cross to Kramaric who launched a shot saved by Bono. Modric finished off with his left foot, but the ball was rejected by the Moroccan goalkeeper. Several failed attempts that announced the goal that would reach 42 minutes.

Shortly after the first half ended, Orsic dazzled those attending the Khalifa International Stadium. He launched a first-rate shot that collided with the left post of the African goal and slipped into the net.

The score put the Balkans ahead again on the scoreboard, one that they kept until the end of the game. Croatia stayed in third place and showed the validity of their football after finishing second in Russia 2018.

News in development…