SWEDEN

The team mentored by Janne Andersson will appear at the Maksimir Stadium under similar circumstances to those of the local team. They also yielded in the first two games against Portugal and France and failed to score a single goal in either game. Today they will have the mission of inaugurating their scoring records in this second edition of the Nations League.

As to follow: Isak. The Real Sociedad forward will play his fourteenth meeting with the Swedish national team. In the previous ones, he saw the door up to four times. At 21, he is one of the great promises and, in turn, one of the most dangerous footballers of the Scandinavian team.