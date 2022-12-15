And the Croatia, the runners-up of 2018, will meet Morocco on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium and win the bronze medal, after losing against Argentina (3-0) and France (2-0), respectively, in the semi-finals.

“We understand the joy of winning a medal at the World Cup. (…) It is something that stays with you for the rest of your life,” Kramaric said during a press conference.

He compared the best scorer for Croatia in Qatar (two goals) in the upcoming match on Saturday with the one that his country won over the Netherlands (2-1) in the 1998 World Cup, to win the bronze in its first participation in the World Cup finals as an independent country.

The German Hoffenheim player added: “It is a historic confrontation and we must focus on it. We have the opportunity to repeat that and tell our children about it one day.”

And he added that Morocco, which became the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals, “is in the same situation we were in in 1998, and therefore it will sacrifice its life for this medal.”

The two teams previously met in the group stage in Qatar, and the confrontation ended in a goalless draw, and Kramaric expects a “similar and very close match” against “a very good team, very organized, especially defensively and with many talents in attack.”

He added, “It will require patience, and no one will have the margin to make mistakes. Perhaps a moment of distinction or individual skills may decide the outcome.”

As for fellow defender Joshko Gvardiol, he stressed, “We are now fighting for the bronze medal and we have to focus on that.”

When asked about the possibility of him winning the tournament’s best under-21 player award, after France’s Kylian Mbappe in 2018, the 20-year-old defender replied: “That would be great, of course, but the important thing for Croatia is to win the bronze medal.”