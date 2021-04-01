On April 1, Croatia resumed issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. This information appeared on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

“Croatia is waiting for Russian tourists and confirms this with practical steps,” said Raiko Ruzicka, head of Croatia’s national tourism office in Russia.

He also expressed hope for an early resumption of air traffic between the countries. According to him, this is facilitated by both the favorable epidemiological situation in Croatia and the readiness to receive tourists from Russia.

Now Russian travelers can enter the country by presenting a negative PCR test for coronavirus, a rapid antigen test, a vaccination certificate or a certificate of the presence of antibodies.

At the moment, there is no schedule for the Croatian visa application centers.

Earlier, Croatia weakened quarantine measures and allowed the entry into the country of tourists vaccinated with the Russian drug “Sputnik-V”. The vaccination certificate must be translated into English.