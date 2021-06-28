Croatia-Spain, Unai Simon’s incredible duck | VIDEO

Unai Simon’s sensational duck during Croatia-Spain. During the first half of the European football match, valid for the round of 16, the Spanish goalkeeper completely smoothed a comfortable back pass and the ball ended up inexorably on the net. Below the video:

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between Croatia and Spain is visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see it). The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Monday 28 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match. In streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Croatia Spain will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary: