CROATIA SPAIN STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 18 June 2023, at 8.45 pm Croatia and Spain will challenge each other at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, better known as De Kuip, for the final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. In fact, the two national teams came out victorious in their respective semi-finals against the Netherlands and Italy. Where to see Croatia Spain live tv or live stream for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? All the information in detail below.

The match between Croatia and Spain will be visible in clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 18 June 2023. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews to the protagonists and expert comments. In addition, the match can also be seen via satellite on Sky Sports channels.

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Croatia Spain match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone; and on the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

CROATIA (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic. Ct. Dalic

SPAIN (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Merino; Rodrigo, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Morata. Ct. Dela Fuente