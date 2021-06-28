The decisive moment for the Spanish National Team has arrived. After successfully overcoming the final against Slovakia, Luis Enrique’s men face these round of 16 with their morale through the roof after uncorking the bottle of champagne with the 0-5 score. Now Croatia awaits the national team in the second round, where it is all or nothing. Without a doubt, the Modric, Perisic or Rebic will make it very difficult to enter the next phase. The duel will take place at the Telia Parken in Copenhagen. Then the winner of the France-Switzerland awaits.

For the first time in this European Championship, Luis Enrique’s men will play away from the Spanish fans, but without a doubt, they will feel supported by the brave who travel to Denmark. Now it is the turn of the players, who will surely do their best to go through the round and forget the bad feelings of the group stage. The moment of truth arrives, the playoffs arrive.

Schedule: what time is the Croatia – Spain of the Eurocup?

Croatia – Spain of the round of 16 of the European Championship will be played on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. at Telia Parken in Copenhagen.

What time is Croatia vs Spain in other countries?

On Argentina : at 2:00 p.m.

: at 2:00 p.m. On chili : at 2:00 p.m.

: at 2:00 p.m. On Colombia : at 12:00 hours

: at 12:00 hours On USA (Washington DC): at 12:00

(Washington DC): at 12:00 On Mexico : at 11:00

: at 11:00 On Peru: at 12:00 hours

Television: how to see live on TV the Croatia – Spain of the Eurocup?

The Croatia – Spain of the round of 16 of the Eurocup Playoff can be enjoyed live on television through Telecinco. Mediaset has the rights to the competition and will give the entire competition through its two main channels: Cuatro and Telecinco.

Internet: how to follow the Croatia – Spain of the Eurocopa online?

The match between Croatia – Spain can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.