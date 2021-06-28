Luis Enrique never ceases to amaze and he has done so with the starting eleven against Croatia. To begin with, he has seated Jordi Alba, who is going through a great state of form and was a rocket against Slovakia, to enter Gayà, a debutant in this Euro. He has also dispensed with Gerard Moreno and instead activated Ferran, while Morata remains up against the wind and tide. And another thing: Marcos Llorente repeats on the bench, just like Pau Torres, who has seen how Éric is paired with Laporte in the center of defense.