Sarabia marks the tie against Croatia. FRIEDEMANN VOGEL / Reuters

The Spanish team faces this afternoon its great challenge of recent years: overcome the round of 16 tie. This Monday, Luis Enrique’s team will seek to end that losing streak against Croatia in Copenhagen. Spain came out dominant from the start and took possession, but was surprised by an unfortunate play in which Unai Simón failed to catch Pedri’s back pass. Spain got up from the blow and got the tie before the break thanks to a goal from Sarabia. Follow the minute by minute of the Croatia-Spain live with EL PAÍS:

