We already know the first finalist of the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League. Croatia awaits the winner of Spain-Italy in the final to be played on June 18 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish time, while the Netherlands will play the match for third and fourth place on the same day at 3:00 p.m.
The game was very close during the 90 minutes, with a goal from Malen in the 34th minute that left the Netherlands with a minimal advantage at half-time. Of course, the Croatian team is known for never giving up and fighting against all odds, and in the 55th minute a goal from Kramaric from a penalty returned the score to equality. From here on, Croatia was once again comfortable in the match and in the 72nd minute Pasalic put his team ahead to silence a stadium overturned with his team (the Final Four is played in the Netherlands).
In spite of everything, a last rush from the locals left a tie at 96′ that unleashed the madness and took the match to extra time. This time, Croatia was the one that took the initiative and in minute 103′ came Petkovic’s goal that sealed the tie in favor of the Croats. With the Dutch thrown up, Luka Modric scored the fourth and final one that is worth a final.
The Croatian team went through Group 1 of the first division of the Nations League and emerged as the leader of a group in which, with France as great favourites, Denmark and Croatia gave the bell. Croatia won the group with 13 points, one above Denmark, while the French team was third with just one win in six group stage matches.
The team led by Zlatko Dalic came out of the group stage with an almost perfect record: 4 wins, a draw and a loss in six games were enough to win the group and qualify for the Final Four. They have not been the most attractive team, with a goal difference of +2 and with just 8 goals scored between all the games.
The six games of the group stage, which were played in two rounds during 2022 in order to adapt to the club calendar, began with a heavy defeat for Croatia, a 0-3 against Austria that seems to have served to awaken the Balkan team that since here they did not lose again. The next game was against France, the a priori favorite but could not get past the 1-1 draw and was deflating in the group. From here, Croatia was far superior to the rest of the teams and finished with four straight victories.
Already in the second round, Croatia and Denmark were playing for the leadership of the group, but the 2-1 victory of the Croatian team gave the advantage to Dalic and company, who knew how to take advantage of their advantage to close with a 1-3 against Austria and qualify for the Final Four.
