Croatia, a country for budget holidaymakers and an insider tip? Not quite anymore. A tourist wanted to know for sure and compared prices.

Split – For a long time, Croatia was considered a hidden gem for travelers. Many Germans made their way along the A8 to Salzburg and then via Villach to the country’s Adriatic coast. But now many regulars find Croatia too expensive. The change to the euro has meant that tourists have to dig deeper into their pockets. But is a stay in Croatia a rip-off? A European asked himself this question and compared the prices – his verdict is clear.

Croatia rip-off on the Adriatic coast? Tourist compares prices on site in Split

Recently, there have been an increasing number of disgruntled holidaymakers. The price of three Aperols in Rovinj was so high that even people from Munich were astonished. A misleading menu also caused a stir. But are such reports of rip-offs representative or are they just isolated experiences that do not apply to everyone? A Brit asked himself the same question and set out to explore Split to find out whether a holiday in Croatia is a complete rip-off or still within reason. TikTok user “Toby Explores” describes himself as a “traveller”. He “eats things”, “hikes” and “does things and lets you know how it is”.

In Split, he wanted to find out “if Split is as expensive as everyone says”. However, he did not expect any great prices, as he thought that the old town where he was staying was generally more expensive. He then filmed a menu from a port restaurant: “16 euros for salad, 14 to 18 euros for pizza, 15 to 17 euros for spaghetti, 17 euros for burgers and fries.” Rip-off or not? He then compared it with the prices in his home country: “You pay that in Sheffield too, and who knows how much you pay for it in London.” This is in contrast to a complaint last year, when a woman was upset about a Cevapcici beer bill on the island of Brac.

Croatia holidaymaker asks himself the question: rip-off or not? He comes to a clear conclusion for himself

Of course, the place of origin always plays a role when comparing prices. Toby Explores traveled alone; for a family of five, such a meal would be a different story. So the TikToker didn’t think the price was as bad as others. In the old town, without a sea view, he showed burgers with fries for 15 euros. He asked his followers the question: “Where would you rather pay the price: in Sheffield city center or in the old town of Split?”

He discovered a “fancy restaurant” where risotto costs around 20 euros and a rib-eye steak costs 34 euros. “It costs a lot more in London. In Manchester, Liverpool or Leeds it’s about the same as here,” says the discoverer. In summary, he is not impressed by the prices; from the TikToker’s point of view, there is no rip-off here. He says: “Everyone tells you: don’t go to Split, Split is so expensive, you’ll be broke afterwards. But I’m here and I don’t find it any more expensive than at home. But I’d rather pay that here than anywhere in England. It’s beautiful here.”

In contrast to him some families have already decided in 2023 that they do not want to return.

In addition to the friendly people, he also praises the low crime rate, saying he is not afraid of pickpockets. He shows sympathy for the locals, who are certainly suffering from the increased prices caused by increasing tourism. However, another report also showed how much prices have risen in Croatia. (ank)