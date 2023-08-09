Home page World

Holiday prices in Croatia have skyrocketed. A report on site shows how tourists are reacting to the price explosion.

Rovinji – Almost all students in Germany are currently enjoying their holidays, which means the start of the summer vacation for many families. However, those who have chosen Croatia as a travel destination might regret their decision. The country on the Adriatic Sea has significantly increased the costs for vacationers, which is apparently too much for many, as a report carried out on site shows. Italy fears a similar scenario if it develops there as well.

Croatia prices have skyrocketed since the introduction of the euro – “Here we can only watch”

Holidays should actually mean relaxation, recreation and sunshine, ideally without having to worry about the budget. Since the end of the corona pandemic, prices have risen in the Mediterranean region, and in Croatia the introduction of the euro has pushed them even higher. For many tourists, this seems to be a reason not to return, according to a Croatian newspaper report Dnevnik shows.

She interviewed holidaymakers in Croatia on the coast about the prices. For example, one woman complained about the cost of ice cream. “We come from Germany, where the ball costs 1.50 euros. But here we can only watch,” she said. If each member of a family of five eats just one scoop of ice cream, it costs a whopping 17.50 euros on the Croatian Adriatic, i.e. 3.50 euros per scoop.

Holidays in Croatia more expensive than ever: “Our hostess apologized to us”

The prices for hot dishes have also increased significantly: a burger costs up to 22 euros, a pancake six, calamari 18 and a kilogram of fresh fish even 110 euros. The concern is that the quality is not always right. “In fact, not all products are of the same level and quality, so there are different prices and offers,” said Jelena Tabak, president of the Croatian Hospitality Association, loudly Dnevnik. However, this is not an exclusively Croatian phenomenon, there is a risk of rip-offs on vacation in many countries.

But not only the cost of food has risen, the price of accommodation has also risen. “Our hostess apologized to us that the camping prices are so high,” said a Belgian woman. She lives in a campsite on the island of Pag. The price: 89 euros per night. “Croatia is such a wonderful country but unfortunately we’re not coming back,” she added.

Croatia prices stun Italian journalists: Rovinj mayor says city overdid it

Italian journalist Emilio Randon wanted to personally check if Rovinj is really as expensive as reported. Obviously yes. “According to their stories, Rovinj is the most expensive city on the Adriatic,” he wrote in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. He spoke to a family from Novara who paid 14 euros for four bottles of water. Also in Rovinj a scoop of ice cream costs 3.50 euros. A pizza costs 15 euros, and a kilogram of cherries costs a whopping 20 euros. Vacationers in Italy also experience similar price hammers, the gastronomy has apparently changed.

The mayor of Rovinj, Marko Paliaga, told the portal IstralN: “We overdid it with the prices, especially in Rovinj. Not only in gastronomy, but also in accommodation and in large supermarkets, which are up to 30 percent more expensive than markets in inland Croatia.” (mt)

