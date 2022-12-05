The Al Janoub stadium was the scene of the first definition from the penalty spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. An instance in which Croatia beat Japan and qualified for the round of 16. The Balkans and the Japanese had tied 1-1 in the 90 minutes of play and neither of them could take the lead in extra time. The Asians, with a great performance in the tournament, were one step away from breaking the barrier of the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Croatia did it again. The penalty shootout, which has already become one of their specialities, led the Balkans to the quarterfinals. After a close match against Japan, Livaković became the hero after saving three of the four Japanese charges.

Japan came out to press in search of a dream: to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The advanced lines and the speed of their players seeking to intercept the Croatian balls were reminiscent of that second half in which they achieved a major feat: the 2-1 against Spain that ranked them first in one of the most complex groups in the World Cup. Outside was Germany and ‘La Roja’ had a good scare.

This Monday, December 5, the Japanese arrived to say, through their game, that they still had feats to do. But this time the two-time champions led by the Ballon d’Or winner, Luka Modrić, thwarted their plans.

The Japanese, faithful to their organized, powerful and strategic game, sought to get ahead of the score from the first half. Each creeping cross from the wings put the Croatian defense to the brink. But the Asians couldn’t connect.

The goal came from another of the differential aspects of the Japanese team: the set plays. He began at the corner kick point, leading to a short pass and a cross into the area that connected with one of the many Japanese players in the area and finally Maeda’s shot at the Croatian goal. Dominik Livaković was unable to react.

The goal made Croatia despair. The Balkans began to put pressure on the Asians on their field of play, but Japan remained firm and did not allow itself to be intimidated by the push from their rivals.

Another scenario was experienced in the second half. Croatia showed their experience and their football hierarchy that had led them to play a final four years ago. And after ten minutes of the complementary part, the Balkans found the goal through one of their strengths: the aerial game.

Lovren launched a precise cross into the box that was used by Perišić, who with a powerful header placed the ball on the left side of the Japanese goal. An unassailable shot for Gonda.

The Croats took control of the ball and were calm to keep the result. They had several goal options, the clearest came from a great shot from the Croatian ’10’. Gonda was flying to take the ball out for a corner kick, in one of the most impressive saves of the World Cup.

As the minutes passed, the tension increased in the two sets. No one wanted to risk. Both closed in their own fields trying to be as precise as possible so as not to leave any ball to chance. This is how the last minutes of the second half and extra time passed, which lacked emotions.

Balkans and Asians met in a penalty shootout. The Japanese were fearful, while the Croats were filled with confidence, echoing that tour of Russia 2018 that faced them on multiple occasions.

Livaković, who had not been the protagonist in either the 90 minutes or the stoppage time, was the key player for the Croatian classification. He guessed three of Japan’s four pitches, keeping them out of Qatar 2022.

