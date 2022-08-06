A bus with a Polish license is skidded. According to reports from the Croatian authorities 43 people were traveling on board. According to the media, there are about 30 injured and the most likely cause is a driver’s sleepiness

The provisional toll of a road accident in northern Croatia involving a bus loaded with Polish pilgrims headed for the Catholic shrine of Medjugorje, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is twelve dead and thirty injured. Eighteen of the injured, all of whom were transported to hospitals in the area, are said to be in serious condition, said Maja Grba Bujevic, chief of emergency services in Croatia. An official from the Polish consulate in Croatia, Dagmara Lukovic, specified that the passengers were all Polish citizens. The incident occurred around 5:40 am local time when the bus went off the road about 60 kilometers north of Zagreb.