Croatia and Morocco are playing this afternoon (4:00 p.m., World Goal) for third place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Luka Modric’s team was one step away from repeating the Russia 2018 final, beaten in the semifinals by Leo Messi’s Argentina, and seeks to hang the second World Cup bronze in its history after the one achieved in France 1998. His rival is the tournament’s revelation team, the first African country to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. Morocco has made history in Qatar defending a style in which possession has taken a backseat and in which the most important thing has been the block. With several accumulated casualties, Walid Regragui’s men are looking to say goodbye to a World Cup with a medal around their neck for the first time in their history. The midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, one of the great surprises of the tournament by showing a very high level, will start the match on the bench after dragging physical problems in recent days.

