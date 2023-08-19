Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Curious incident on the Croatian island of Pag: A BMW got stuck in the gravel in the middle of the beach. © Screenshot/Facebook/Prometne zgode i nezgode

How can that happen? Suddenly there is a BMW in the middle of a beach in Croatia – and that on an island. Locals roll their eyes.

Pag – Yes, there really is a BMW on the beach. Obviously completely stuck in the gravel on the Adriatic Sea. The photo was taken on the Croatian island of Pag, which is very popular with holidaymakers. The beach parker is also a car with a foreign number plate.

The website “Prometne zgode i nezgode” (Road Accidents and Accidents) posted the snap on Facebook – accompanied by an emoji with rolling eyes. Apparently there is vacationer frustration in the Adriatic country. On the other hand, a number of tourists are annoyed about Exorbitant prices in Croatia.

In the comment area, on the other hand, the laughing smileys dominate. Over 300 people commented on the post, almost 1,000 responded with a “like” or a laugh emoji. Of course, the driver gets the ridicule. One photo shows him trudging away with a tow rope in hand. Apparently looking for help, but the beach is deserted. Will he come out again?

But Facebook users are more likely to ask themselves: How could this have happened at all? Who drives a BMW in the middle of the beach? “It could be that navigation got him there, that seems the only logical explanation to me. Who would come across a car like that here?” writes one man. “The Slovak was a bit confused,” says another.

Car on the beach: Locals have no sympathy for BMW driver – “Let him wait for the tide”

And compassion has no limits. “Let him wait for the tide,” comments one woman. One man writes: “The police will help him get back to where he came from and thank him for coming.” The fun in Croatia ends at the beaches, which is why locals are also outraged Villa owners who evict vacationers from beaches without permission.

Of course, there is less car trouble for holidaymakers on the beach than on the street. Traffic jams in particular are a major problem on the journey every year. A couple from Austria took 20 hours to get home and says: “Never again Croatia.” (moe)