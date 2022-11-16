There are four days left until the start of Qatar 2022 and, in the few days of pre-World Cup retreat available to them, the national teams take the field in friendlies to fine-tune the last details in view of the competition. The first to do so today was Croatia, who emerged victorious from face-to-face with another world competitor, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. A narrow success for Dalic’s men, obtained thanks to a goal by Andrej Kramaric (82′) following an assist from Luka Modric. A broad representation of Serie A was on the pitch, with Erlic, Brozovic, Vlasic and Pasalic all adding up minutes for their national team. Croatia will make their debut in Group F on 23 November against Morocco; the day before it will be the turn of Saudi Arabia, in group C against Argentina.