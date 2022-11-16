The day of preparatory friendlies for the World Cup begins. Tunisia-Iran 2-0. In the evening United Arab Emirates-Argentina, Oman-Germany, Poland-Chile and Mexico-Sweden
There are four days left until the start of Qatar 2022 and, in the few days of pre-World Cup retreat available to them, the national teams take the field in friendlies to fine-tune the last details in view of the competition. The first to do so today was Croatia, who emerged victorious from face-to-face with another world competitor, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. A narrow success for Dalic’s men, obtained thanks to a goal by Andrej Kramaric (82′) following an assist from Luka Modric. A broad representation of Serie A was on the pitch, with Erlic, Brozovic, Vlasic and Pasalic all adding up minutes for their national team. Croatia will make their debut in Group F on 23 November against Morocco; the day before it will be the turn of Saudi Arabia, in group C against Argentina.
Tunisia-Iran 2-0
In Doha we had to wait until the 85th minute for the first goal, which came from a penalty with Naïm Sliti who gave Tunisia the lead over Iran. Doubling up 4′ later with Ali Abdi for the final 2-0 in favor of the North Africans over Team Melli, who had lost midfielder Omid Ebrahimi to injury in the previous friendly with Nicaragua, forced to miss the World Cup on the eve of the presentation of the list of the 26 of coach Queiroz.
the other races
16.30 Arab Emirates-Argentina
18 Oman-Germany
18 Poland-Chile
20.30 Mexico-Switzerland
