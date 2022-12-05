“Saving 3 penalties is a great thing but to be honest the three Japanese players helped him a bit, none of them shot very well. Let’s be clear, I don’t want to take away the merits of the boy who was excellent”. The goalkeeper and captain of Italy, world champions in 1982, Dino Zoffthus comments the enterprise of Adnkronos Dominik Livakovic, the Croatia goalkeeper decisive in his national team’s qualification for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by saving three penalties against Japan. “Livakovic has been providing top-level performances throughout the world, he is a very good goalkeeper and he also showed it throughout the match, not only on penalties. He is certainly one of the best in Qatar”.

Looking instead at what can happen in the development of the World Cup, Zoff makes his prediction. “Now the world championship is entering the decisive phase and it seems to me that all the favorites are there. If I have to mention just one name so far the best team was France. Winning a World Cup again is a complicated undertaking but they have all the credentials to succeed”. After the transalpines, he continues, “I see the usual ones: Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England, all with the chance of lifting the Cup even if in my opinion one step below the French”, adds Zoff.