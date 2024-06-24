Croatia and Italy are facing each other this Monday in the third and final match of the group stage of the Euro Cup. Luka Sucic had the clearest chance of the match so far, trying his luck with a long shot, but Donnarumma responded correctly with a great dive. The Italian team will be second in the group if it wins or draws against the Croatian team, but could fall to third place if it loses. Luciano Spalletti’s team could even be eliminated if they lose tonight and Albania beats Spain. For its part, Croatia appears in Leipzig forced to win, if it intends to stay alive in the competition.

Go to start Only one Italian victory against Croatia And it was in 1942. Croatia is not good at all against Italy. Italy download game Italy comes out well on the counterattack. Their striker, Retegui, offloaded the ball very well by hitting with the first touch. With that action, his teammates have had opportunities to surprise Croatia. Good action from Italy. Donnarumma saves Italy Donnarumma’s save against Susic’s impressive hit. Croatia warns against an Italy that is dedicated to seeing them coming. Starts the match. Croatia, 0-Italy, 0 A final at stake with a Croatia that has not offered good feelings in the tournament against an Italy that is set to receive a harsh corrective against Spain, more for the game than for the score. It is worth remembering that Croatia only needs a victory to move forward. Modric’s 13th match in a group stage of the Euro Cup Modric will play his 13th match in the group stage of the Euro Cup. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, from the Portugal team, had previously reached this figure. Dimarco has recovered from his discomfort and is a starter Dimarco, Inter’s left back, was one of Italy’s doubts due to his calf problems. Finally, he has overcome his discomfort and will start in this decisive clash against Croatia. Italy comes out to warm up Maximum concentration on the players of the Italian team. Pasalic and Sucic, news in Croatia Croatia is playing it. Only victory is worth it to be able to advance to the round of 16 of this Euro Cup. Pasalic and Sucic are new to the Balkan team. Italy’s locker room Everything is already prepared in the Italian dressing room. Changes in Italy’s eleven Darmian, Raspadori and Retegui, new additions to Italy’s initial team. Raspadori, starter with Italy Italy plays with the following eleven: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Darmian, Jorginho, Barella, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori and Retegui. Modric leads Croatia again Croatia comes out with the following eleven: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Sucic, Kramaric and Pasalic. Croatia-Italy, a final for the round of 16 Croatia and Italy are playing for a place in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup. Italy needs a draw, while Croatia needs to win and reach four points. Welcome to this live stream on the Group B resolution day.

