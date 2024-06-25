Croatia-Italy, Fabio Caressa’s scream after Zaccagni’s goal. “I’m killing myself”

Mattia Zaccagni’s Del Piero-like goal freezes Croatia a few seconds from the end and sends Italy to Berlin: round of 16 against Switzerland on Saturday 29 June at 6pm. A goal that arrived when it seemed that all was lost and the elimination of the Azzurri from Euro 2024 was almost inevitable (barring repechage).

And the celebration of Fabio Caressa, who was reporting the match for Sky Sport, was spectacular.

The commentator – who reported Italy’s World Cup win in Berlin in 2006 with Beppe Bergomi – shouted so loudly upon scoring the goal that he lost his voice for a few seconds. Then he immediately started cheering again. “I’m killing myself,” he exclaimed. Caressa then defined Zaccagni’s goal as a true miracle and closed the connection from Leipzig with the tested voice. “How much this ball makes us suffer,” he concluded.

Waiting for Italy-Switzerland with the hope of hearing Fabio Caressa cheer again on the road to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.



