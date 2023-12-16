Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

A Santa Claus video from a tram in Zagreb is causing a stir in the holiday destination of Croatia. © instagram.com/sav_taj_ludi_balkan and IMAGO / Pond5 Images

A seemingly harmless Christmas song is stirring up national feelings in the holiday destination of Croatia. Memories of a dark chapter are awakened.

Zagreb – The sounds of “Jingle Bells” ring out as a young woman rocks to the beat. Nevertheless, the scene on a tram in Zagreb appears disturbing: instead of a harmless text, a battle song from the Croatian war of 1991 is heard. Then the forbidden so-called Ustasha salute is shouted.

There is great outrage in Croatia, which is now a very expensive holiday destination. The affected transport company ZET reacts with deep shame, as does the Croatian news portal Večernji list reported. “We immediately initiated an internal procedure to clarify all the circumstances,” they said. The train was empty, only employees and people booked through an agency were on board. The cooperation with the agency is now being examined, it said.

Scandal in the holiday destination Croatia – who are the Ustasha?

The controversy surrounding the Santa Claus song has historical causes: the lyrics of “Bojna Čavoglave” were written by Marko Perković, also known as Thompson, and are associated with the so-called Ustaše era. The Ustasha was founded in 1929 in what is now the holiday destination of Croatia, after the establishment of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. This organization was rooted in Croatian nationalism and aimed to create an independent Croatian state. The Ustasha viewed Serbia, Judaism and communism as enemies.

Ideologically, the Ustasha was heavily influenced by fascist and nationalist ideas, and it supported an ethnically homogeneous Croatian nation. During the Croatian War of 1991, nationalist tendencies flared up again – “Bojna Čavoglave” was considered a battle song at that time. The text of “Bojna Čavoglave” says something like: Fire the Thompson, Kalashnikov and Zbrojevka, throw the grenade, pursue the gang over the springs! or God's justice will come, everyone knows that, the fighters from Čavoglave will judge you!

Santa Claus scandal in holiday destination Croatia: “Still so much hate, a shame”

The reactions also show that the topic is heated. Although some Instagram users dismiss the video as harmless fun, others are shocked. A selection:

“You hear that every day in Serbia”

“As a Serb, I absolutely do not support 'Chetnik' songs”

“Sick”, “how pathetic”

“The hatred of the Serbs is still there”

“Still so much hate, a shame – and I speak from both sides”

Tens of thousands dead and missing in the Croatian war in 1991

A look at history explains the reactions: After the Second World War, Croatia, which was recently hit by giant waves, became part of the Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia. The dominant leader of the state was the former partisan leader Tito, who ruled the country in an authoritarian manner. After Tito's death in 1980 and the introduction of the glasnost policy in the Soviet Union, the desire for democracy and a market economy also emerged in Croatia. In contrast, the communist Serb Slobodan Milošević, as president, adhered to a centralized unitary state and fueled resentment in Serbia towards neighboring countries.

In 1991, 93.2 percent of Croats voted for independence in a referendum. As a result, the Serbian-dominated people's army attacked numerous cities in Croatia in the “Croatian War,” and a war that lasted several years broke out, in which the neighboring country of Bosnia also became involved. Around 14,000 dead and missing people were counted. This conflict was only ended in 1995 with the Dayton Agreement and Croatia became an independent republic. The impressive video from the Zagreb tram shows that this time still brings back many memories.

