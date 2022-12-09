And Croatia had overtaken Denmark 1-1, then 3-2, when its goalkeeper, Daniel Subasic, saved three penalties in the final price of the 2018 World Cup, then host Russia 2-2, then 4-3 in the quarter-finals, and then needed to extend the time to beat England 2 -1, before succumbing to the realism of France 2-4 in the Moscow final.

Following the customs of the last World Cup, Croatia went into extra time against Japan after they drew 1-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Dominic Levakovic saved 3 kicks from substitutes Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida, to lead his country to the quarter-finals (3-1). He became the first goalkeeper to save the first two kicks in a World Cup penalty shootout. He also became the third goalkeeper who did not concede any of the first three penalty kicks.

“This is a very important moment in my career,” Levakovic, who won the Japan Player of the Match award, told beIN Sports. “The atmosphere was great. I feel good and I’m very happy. It was a demanding match and we prepared well for it.”

The 27-year-old Dynamo Zagreb goalkeeper became the third goalkeeper in the history of the competition to block 3 penalty kicks in one match, after Portuguese Ricardo in 2006 against England and his compatriot Subasic, who is considered a role model for him with the Spaniards David de Gea and Iker Casillas, in 2018 against Denmark.

The goalkeeper, who blocked three out of four Japanese kicks, added, “I followed the tradition of my predecessor. I think it is more instinct than any analysis of the player in front of you.”

And he added, “I don’t think they were hard kicks, they weren’t perfect kicks, and I thank God for that.”

Regarding the goalkeeper’s achievements, veteran captain Luka Modric said, “Levi made a miracle today. It was an exhausting and difficult match.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised Levakovic’s achievement, “I don’t think we succumbed to pressure, I think the goalkeeper was great.” He added, “The Japanese players played 120 minutes brilliantly, and those who took penalty kicks were also brave.”

And in the match against Brazil, Levakovic excelled again and succeeded in saving more than 10 balls for Brazil in regular time before he wished his net with a wonderful goal for Neymar after he received the ball from Paqueta, dribbled and scored in the roof of the net at the end of the first extra time.

But the last word was for the Croatian goalkeeper, who paved the way for his team’s victory on penalties by stopping the opening kick that Rodrigo hit, then none of his colleagues missed in their four attempts, and when it was Marquinhos’ turn, the post blocked his attempt to complete the Croat’s joy and the Brazilian shock.

The local newspaper “Jutarnje List” praised him on its website after the match against Brazil, saying, “The difference was throughout the match at crucial times, before his first kick save gave us high self-confidence.”

And she added, “The hero, Levi, shattered the dreams of the mighty force,” the Brazilian.