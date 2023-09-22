Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A shot of Osibova Bay in Croatia (archive photo) © paul_prescott/IMAGO/Pond5 Images

A hotel in Croatia is said to allow its own bathers to bathe in feces. Several children have already suffered from infections. The hotel denies the allegations.

Milna/Croatia – On the holiday island of Brač in the south of Croatia, holidaymakers are said to have bathed in their own feces in Osibova Bay without knowing it. Secret video footage apparently shows how a hotel on the coast illegally discharges wastewater into the sea. The conditions have already led to the first illnesses and skin rashes in children. The company publicly defends itself against the allegations.

Sewage scandal in Croatia: Does the hotel complex discharge its waste directly into the Adriatic?

First the Croatian newspaper Morski.HR reported on the conditions in Osibova. According to the newspaper’s own statement, video footage from an anonymous source was provided to prove the pollution. The editorial team then decided to publish the recordings. The video first shows night shots of a gray-colored liquid that runs down several rocks and ultimately into the sea.

Footage during the day then shows the alleged origin of the liquid: a pipe protruding from a wall near the coast. The ground around it is colored dark gray, like the liquid from the night. The wall is said to be part of the “Gava” hotel complex, which is located in the bay.

“Guests are literally bathing in their own feces” – video shows illegal dumping in the sea

“The guests are literally bathing in their own feces,” quoted Morski.HR the anonymous sender of the video from an enclosed letter to the editors. The witness accuses the hotel of secretly disposing of wastewater into the sea at night in an illegal manner. During the day, guests would then swim in the same bay. It continues: “Osibova – a beautiful bay near Milna – is affected by an ecocide that, as far as we know, is already ongoing this summer and probably longer.”

Evidence has now been collected to credibly disclose the illegal disposal of the holiday resort. The local water supply company has already informed the state supervisory authority. They in turn imposed a fine. However, this is not enough, especially for residents. They want to make the story public in order to warn vacationers and to permanently change the conditions in the beautiful Croatian bay. The contamination of the water not only pollutes the environment, but has already led to illnesses in children.

Croatia hotel dumps feces into the sea – children get skin disease

“Since there is an aqua park in Gava, the children like to come there and swim,” says a mother of two boys in an interview with the Morski.HR-Editorial staff. “Both sons developed this rash, but the older one, 15, has it much more intensely. We went to the doctor and when we told him that they bathed and where they bathed, he immediately said that that is where they got infected.”

According to the doctor, the rash is believed to be the skin infection Impetigo contagiosa, also known as “barkworm”. It causes itchy and painful blisters on the skin and is caused by bacteria. The newspaper published a photo of the affected child, which shows the camera glassy and purulent blisters on both arms.

Hotel complex reacts: First steps taken – but no comment on possible intent

The Gava hotel complex has now contacted us with one statement to say: “As soon as information about possible contamination emerged, we took all measures and steps to physically prevent the outflow of liquids, in our case technical and pool water.”

They want to take samples from the sea to check the allegations and refute the suspicion. If contamination is confirmed, appropriate steps will be taken to clean it up. The company did not comment on the accusation of deliberate pollution. (nz)