Croatia began using the terminal for receiving liquefied natural gas from the United States on January 1, 2021, hitting Russia’s gas dominance in Europe. About the beginning of the work of the object announced LNG Hrvatska company.

The terminal is located on the island of Krk. The first batch of LNG from the American plant in Cove Point was brought by the Tristar Ruby tanker. Already on January 1, he began transshipment of raw materials to the regasifier vessel LNG Croatia, which will last until January 3. The Gas Infrastructure Europe platform records the flow of gas from LNG Croatia into the European gas transmission system from January 1, writes Interfax… During the first day, 4 million cubic meters of gas entered the system.

Croatia consumed only about 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2019, with almost the entire volume supplied by Gazprom. Technical capacity of the terminal on the island of Krk is 2.6 billion cubic meters per year. The project was seen as an opportunity for Croatia to become a gas hub for Central and Eastern Europe and provide fuel supplies to neighboring countries.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic said at the beginning of 2020 that gas from the terminal could go, for example, to Hungary, he wrote RIA News… Kiev also expressed an interest in the project – the head of the Ukrainian GTS Operator Serhiy Makogon said that the LNG terminal on the island of Krk provides an additional opportunity for Ukrainian traders to buy fuel.