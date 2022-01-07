Home page world

From: Marcus Giebel

Much more than domestic animals and sled dogs: an Alaskan Malamute saved a hiker from freezing to death. (Symbol picture) © IMAGO / agefotostock

Dogs are considered to be man’s best friends. Some are even more than that. Like North. The sled dog may have saved a hiker’s life in Croatia.

Munich – This lifesaver is on four paws. And he knew what to do when the need was greatest. In the Croatian mountains, a sled dog saved a hiker from freezing to death by lying on the man who had fallen in a ravine and warming him until the rescue workers arrived. The eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute named North stayed on the injured Grga B. for 13 hours, reports several Croatian media.

The two companions of the accident could not advance to this and alerted the mountain rescue service. When the 30 first aiders finally arrived at 1,800 meters above sea level, they too were faced with a particular challenge: snow, black ice, torn branches and landslides made the rescue more complicated. At the sight of their four-legged helper they felt warm to the heart.

Sled dog saves hikers’ lives: “We can all learn from this example”

After the rescue was completed, they posted a picture of North lying in a circle on the injured hiker and wrote: “The friendship and love between humans and dogs are limitless.” The man and the animal fell into the ravine together, but North was unharmed remained. It goes on to say: “He curled up next to him and warmed him with his body. His loyalty did not end with the arrival of the rescuers, he was one of us who guarded his friend for 13 hours. From this example we can all learn how to care for one another. “

The hiker was quoted as saying in Croatian media: “The last minutes and seconds before they came passed so slowly.” His cousin, master of the rescuer with the cold muzzle and warm fur, was meanwhile just proud. “This dog is a real miracle, friendly, personable – maybe he likes people more than other dogs,” he told the Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List.

Alaskan Malamutes are the largest sled dogs and have high demands on owners

The Croatian mountain rescue service actually advises against taking dogs on hikes in such treacherous weather conditions. Especially in winter when special climbing equipment is required.

Alaskan Malamutes come from the icy north and are the largest breed of sled dogs. Because they are very persistent, they have high demands on their owners. It continues with zooplusthat the animals are independent and require daily employment. However, they also have their own mind and implement their plans. They can live to be up to twelve years old. Males can weigh up to 38 kilograms. In the US state of Alaska, the Alaskan Malamutes from the United States have been considered state dogs since 2010 – a special honor. But few become as famous as North. (mg)

