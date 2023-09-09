In the fifth round of the Euro2024 qualifying matches, Croatia scores a goal against Latvia, the only draw is between Turkey and Armenia, with Calhanoglu and his partners still remaining at the top of Group D

Francis Calvi

Scotland and Portugal fly with full points, driven respectively by McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, department mates in Manchester United. In the fifth round of the Euro2024 qualifying matches, Croatia scored against Latvia, while Dzeko gave Bosnia a success against Liechtenstein. The only draw is between Turkey and Armenia, with Calhanoglu and partners still at the top of Group D.

GROUP A — McTominay scores again and Scotland never stops. In first place in the group, with five victories in as many games, is the national team led by Steve Clarke, who immediately put the match downhill in the away game in Cyprus and scored three goals, all in the first half hour. The great protagonist is McTominay, who joins the other Red Devil Hojlund at the top of the scorers chart with 6 goals. The midfielder opens the ball in the 6th minute and in the 30th minute serves McGinn the ball to make it 3-0. In between, Porteous's doubling network. In second place in group A is instead Spain, which rose to 6 points after the 7-1 victory over Georgia in the afternoon: La Roja is -9 behind the Scots but has to play two more games.

D group — Croatia and Armenia on equal points (7), Turkey ahead on 10. Balance reigns in group D, also because Modric and his companions have played two games less than Calhanoglu&Co. The surprise of the evening comes from Istanbul, where the hosts risk losing against Armenia: after a first half managed without difficulty by the Turks, at the beginning of the second half Dashyan beats Gunok and gives him the lead. Turkey's equalizer came at the end thanks to a long-range shot by 21-year-old Rennes debutant Yildrim who scored from outside the box in the 88th minute. Instead Croatia celebrates, beating Latvia 5-0, even if coach Dalic initially leaves all the Serie A players on the bench: Vlasic and Pasalic come on in the 60th minute, Erlic stays out. At half-time the Croatians are already ahead by three goals, scored by Ivanusec (author of the 2-0) and by Bruno Petkovic who scores twice. The former Bologna's first goal is a pearl from a free-kick, the second an easy support into an empty net. Poker also arrives in the 68th minute: Barisic crosses in the middle from a free-kick, Kramaric puts in the big plate. The icing on the cake bears the signature of Pasalic, who starts on the counterattack in the 78th minute and closes the match.

group j — Comparison of old Serie A acquaintances: on one side there are Skriniar, Vavro, Kucka, Haraslin, Lobotka and Duda. On the other Cristiano, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot and Cancelo, plus the AC Milan player Leao who, however, fails to leave his mark. Portugal and Francesco Calzona's Slovakia compete for the top of group J, but in the end Martinez's team rejoices, obtaining a narrow success and flying to 15 points after 5 games. The decisive stamp came from Bruno Fernandes, who in the 43rd minute received the ball in the frontline, entered the area and, from a tight angle, beat Dubravka with a diagonal shot. The Slovaks remain second with 10 points, the same as Luxembourg who won 3-1 with Iceland. Gudmundsson and his teammates went behind in the 9th minute due to a penalty from Chanot, but the match came to life only in the final. In the 70th minute Borges Sanches, born in 2004, Monchengladbach's baby winger doubles, then goals from Haraldsson (Iceland) and Sinani (again with an assist from Borges) arrive. Dzeko's Bosnia also did well, scoring against Liechtenstein in the 3rd minute, condemned to defeat by an own goal in the 19th minute. Wolfinger's euro goal was useless, as he shortened the distance with a volley from 20 meters and made the final 1-2.