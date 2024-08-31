Croatia hands over keys to DOK-ING MV-4 robotic system to Ukrainian Armed Forces

Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anusic handed over the keys to the DOK-ING MV-4 robotic system to the Ukrainian authorities. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

At the GLOBSEC international security forum in Prague, he presented symbolic keys to Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Igor Beskorovaynyi and Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Serhiy Boev.

DOK-ING indicated that since the beginning of the special military operation (SMO) it has sent Kyiv two robotic mine clearance systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In addition, the Croatian company has trained 150 specialists in demining Ukrainian territory.

Lithuania previously transferred counter-drone systems to Ukraine as part of a military support program.