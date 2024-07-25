Italians Crazy for Croatia, Where to Get a Golden Deal to Buy a Second Home by the Sea

In the summer season the desire to have a grows own home by the sea and many Italians also turn their searches to foreign coasts, where they often find great savings opportunities compared to our own seaside resorts.

Real Estate.itthe leading real estate portal in Italy, and its partner Indomio.hrleaders in Croatia, have conducted a study on the interest of those from Italy looking for a house in Croatian holiday resorts, discovering that in Rovinj, the most popular (and most expensive), the purchase costs less than half compared to, for example, our Forte dei Marmi.

First among the destinations most visited by Italians in CroatiaRovigno (Italian name for Rovinj), a town located on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula, is the most expensive city to buy a seafront property, with an average of just under 4,000 euros per square meter (+11.1% compared to last year).

They follow in the ranking of Italians’ preferences, respectively in second and third place, Umag (Umag), located in the northern part of Istria, and Porec (Poreč), just over 30 kilometers from Rovinj. Outside the podium, in fourth and fifth place, are the cities of Cittanova (Novigrad) and Pula (Pula), both still located at the tip of Croatian Istria.

A look at the prices

As for housing costs, Cittanova It is the second most expensive area behind Rovinjwith an average of 3,833 euros/m2, up 5.8% on an annual basis. Close behind is Umagwhich stops at an average of 3,785 euros/m2, albeit with a more sustained growth in the last 12 months, +7.4%.

In fourth place is Porecalso well above the average of 3,000 euros/m2 – 3,488, to be precise – but with an increase of 4.4% in the last year, the lowest among the Croatian destinations covered by this analysis.

Pula it is, finally, by far the most convenient destination among the 5 considered – despite significant growth from 2023 (+11%) – with average prices amounting to 2,666 euros/m2.

The comparison with Italy

The Croatian locations most sought after by Italians for a second home by the sea remain decidedly cheaper than some of the best-known and most popular Italian seaside resorts. For example, the average price per square meter in Marble Fort exceeds 9,000 euros/m2, while at Sorrento for a house near the beach you pay on average more than 7,500 euros/m2, and Alassio just under 5,700 euros/m2.

Closer to the requested figures in Croatia, however, are locations such as Riccionewhere the average budget is close to 4,100 euros/m2, Jesolo, just under 4,000 euros/m2, and Cerviawhich is close to 3,900 euros/m2. Not far behind these figures is Lignano Sabbiadoro, at 3,700 euros/m2.

With an average price per square meter lower than the average asking price of the most sought-after Croatian locations – with the exception of Pula – instead we find: Viareggio, 3,000 euros/m2, Bibionejust above 2,800 euros/m2, Rimini and Alghero, both around 2,700 euros/m2.