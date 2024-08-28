Croatian media reported that a forest fire near the tourist city of Split is worrying residents and the fire brigade. The fire broke out in about 700 hectares of vegetation, including an olive grove, on Tuesday, according to the Split-based newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija.

No homes were burned. There were no more visible flames by Wednesday morning, but the fire service said it could not rule out the possibility that the embers could spark new fires due to dryness and winds.

Five firefighting aircraft were dispatched, along with 450 firefighters and 168 fire trucks. They worked in shifts overnight in an operation that lasted about 24 hours. Three firefighters were reported to have suffered minor injuries.