The Croatian authorities have announced their intention to order the Russian Sputnik V vaccine after being checked by the state regulator, said Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich, his words are quoted on the Cabinet’s Twitter account.

According to the source, the decision on further steps will be made in accordance with the recommendations of the regulator HALMED and the EU medical agency (EMA), which has also begun the verification procedure.

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, in turn, confirmed to the Russian Embassy in Zagreb that he is interested in the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began an examination of the registration dossier of the Russian anticoid vaccine “Sputnik V”, the agency will check the vaccine for compliance with EU standards for efficacy, safety and quality.