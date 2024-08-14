Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer, Bjarne Kommnick

Press Split

Algae plague in the Mediterranean. The so-called “sea snot” keeps many holidaymakers in Croatia from swimming. But you can still bathe without worry.

Munich – The anticipation of carefree bathing in the sea could literally be clouded this summer. Whether it’s algae deposits on the Italian Adriatic or off Croatia – in many places going into the water can pose health risks. Nevertheless, holidaymakers don’t have to forego swimming in the Mediterranean, as a Croatia insider reveals.

Algae plague on the Adriatic: Mediterranean sea off Croatia coloured brown in places

In Pula, Croatia, the sea is brown with algae and mud, as can be seen in various videos on the social media platform TikTok. Vacationers who are there are unsure how to react. Should they go somewhere else? Or should they avoid swimming in the sea altogether? But travelers to the Mediterranean do not need to despair, even though many beaches in Croatia are affected by the algae plague.

Kristijan Antic, who has been offering charter boats in the Croatian resort of Tribunj for over two decades, is an expert on the sea and knows how to escape the algae mats – also known as “sea bloom”. In his blog he writes: “For us boaters, when sea bloom occurs, we are clearly at an advantage – we just need to change bays.” But he also gives a crucial tip for people without a boat for vacationers in Croatia.

Avoid “sea snot” on your Croatia holiday – the direction can be crucial

According to Antic, the slime known as “sea snot” is driven by wind and currents into the bays that open to the west. Therefore, holidaymakers should try to get to bays that open to the south or east. These could be bays near Ližnjan or the beach at Uvala Kale, for example. In this region, the beach at Vinjole is also very popular. Whether in Italy, Spain or Croatia, authorities and nature conservation organizations in many places also provide information on the current state of the bathing areas. An overview also shows the dirtiest beaches in Europe.

Algae are spreading rapidly in Croatia. © Bluegreen Pictures/IMAGO

The phenomenon of “sea snot” is due to the rise in water temperature in summer. The increased surface temperature of the seas is one of the many effects of climate change. Not only in the Mediterranean: the highest temperature in 400 years was measured on the largest coral reef in the world, the Great Barrier Reef.

Algae become a danger when they multiply rapidly

Algae pose a health risk. How geo.de reported, they become a danger when they multiply in large numbers. This happens when the water is warm and rich in nutrients. Currently, new record temperatures are being reported again and again in the Mediterranean – as was recently the case off the coast of Croatia.

According to the portal, if algae spread rapidly, as is the case off the Croatian Adriatic coast, there is a risk of immense damage to the environment, humans and animals. It becomes dangerous for nature when algae sink to the bottom and are decomposed by bacteria. This would deprive other life forms of the oxygen they need. Only jellyfish, bacteria and other algae can continue to live in affected areas.

When is contact with algae dangerous?

As a rule, contact with algae is not dangerous for humans. However, there is a health risk because microalgae can spread dangerous toxins. The concentration of the toxins is at its highest when they are spread over a wide area. Symptoms in humans most often occur when the water is swallowed and are characterized by diarrhea, vomiting, skin rashes and shortness of breath.

The poison also accumulates in mussels. If these are eaten, there is a risk of food poisoning, memory loss and illnesses that can even lead to death.