We have had to wait for the fifth game of the round of 16 to see extra time and penalties for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the other four games the favorite teams had taken the cat into the water at the first exchange, and it is really an exception Of this wonderful Japan-Croatia, none of the round of 16 matches had had the slightest intrigue after the 60th minute.
The Japanese began by imposing their philosophy in a game that they won at half-time thanks to 15 minutes of suffocating pressure that culminated in a great goal from Maeda.
The second part had nothing to do with it. The Japanese had run out of steam while the Europeans were gradually taking control of the game, until a brilliant header from Ivan Perišić put the tables back on the board.
The extension was a mere formality to reach the long-awaited penalties. One of the most beautiful moments for the neutral spectator in a world cup match. One of the most tense moments for the fans of two teams like Croatia and Japan.
The Croats were much more expeditious, precise and experienced when it came to launching the maximum penalties, and we must remember that in the World Cup in Russia the team led by Luka Modric advanced to the round of 16 and the quarterfinals thanks to the penalty shootout. In the semifinals they also needed an extra time, but before minute 120 they eliminated the English.
Once again the Croats slip into the top eight teams in the world, and now they will wait for their next opponent: will South Korea be able to end the Brazilian dream?
