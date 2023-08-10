Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Another earthquake hits Croatia. The tremors, which have their center in Slovenia, can be felt on the Adriatic coast.

Petrinja – Croatia does not come to rest: after the devastating storms in Slovenia and Austria, the country on the Adriatic also had to contend with overflowing rivers and floods. Now an earthquake in Croatia has startled tourists and residents of a popular holiday resort on the Adriatic.

Several earthquakes have already occurred in Croatia in the past few weeks, including two in one day, and the foothills of another Adriatic earthquake could also be felt in Slovenia and Italy.

Earthquake in Croatia: popular holiday destination on the Adriatic shocked – epicenter in Slovenia

The recent tremors came at the wrong time. Because after the Sava had triggered a flood alarm in Zagreb at the beginning of the week and mud masses endangered the holiday beaches in Istria after the storms, the nerves of the residents and holidaymakers in the region around Rijeka were now put to the test. There the earthquake made the ground tremble under their feet.

The earthquake measured 2.4 on the Richter scale and originated in Slovenia. According to the scientific Non-profit organization EMSCD The epicenter was about 23 km north of Rijeka when the earthquake began at 19.06 at a depth of about 12 kilometers.

Earthquake in Croatia: Residents of popular Adriatic city hear ‘rumble’

The foothills of the earthquake were also felt by the residents in the vicinity of the Croatian Adriatic town with around 141,000 inhabitants. Citizens felt it as a slight tremor and some reported it dnevnik.hr said to have heard a “rumble”.

“It shook a little and there was a little noise,” says a man who was in Viškovo during the earthquake.

Earthquake in Croatia: Other earthquakes in the country on the Adriatic are not uncommon

Croatia is always hit by earthquakes. Earthquakes are not uncommon this summer either. What is probably the most devastating earthquake in recent history occurred in March 2020, a few kilometers north of Zagreb, when a tremor measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale gripped the country and killed at least nine people. The traces left by the earthquake in the old town of the Croatian capital can still be seen today. At that time, a 12-year-old girl could only be rescued dead from the rubble.

Nine other people lost their lives and the region suffered countless serious injuries. In addition to Zagreb, Petrinja also suffered from that earthquake and with each new tremor it brings back memories of the devastating events of 2022. This was also the case on August 5th when the ground beneath the residents’ feet moved and cracked again.

Croatia earthquake: There was ‘a strong blow’ inland

How Poslovni Dnevnik writes, another earthquake in Petrinja unsettled the residents in the morning. The quake came in three clear waves measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale and was felt in several areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was 16 kilometers from the city of Petrinja itself and 33 kilometers from the capital Zagreb.

“There was a stronger earthquake and then a slightly shallower one, the house shook three times and it came in three waves. It was very uncomfortable!” read one comment on the EMSC site. “There was a strong blow that moved some furniture in the house,” another comment said. The Petrinja earthquake was also felt in the area of ​​Mala Gorica, Selo and Žabno. Residents in the region escaped spooked as no one was injured and no serious damage was reported, like the earthquake that struck near Croatia’s second-largest Adriatic peninsula earlier this month.