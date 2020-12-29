Croatia Earthquake in Croatia, half city destroyed by mayor, Slovenia closes nuclear power plant as a precaution

The potential victims were not immediately known.

In Croatia an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 occurred on Tuesday afternoon, says the European Seismological Center CSEM-EMSC on its website.

The earthquake collapsed buildings, at least in the city of Petrinja, according to news agency AFP.

The earthquake occurred at about 1.20 pm Finnish time. According to SCEM-EMSC, the center of the earthquake was about ten kilometers from the Croatian capital Zagreb at a depth of about ten kilometers. According to it, the center is located nine kilometers southeast of the village of Sisak, ie near Petrinja.

Television news channel N1 showed a picture in which rescuers pulled a man and a child out of the ruins, according to the news agency Reuters. Both the man and the child were alive.

Mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic has asked for emergency aid due to the earthquake and said half of the city has been destroyed, says N1 online.

“We pull people out of cars. We don’t know if there have been any victims, ”said Dumbovic, according to the N1.

“People are panicking and looking for loved ones,” he said.

More detailed information on potential victims was not immediately available. The earthquake was felt all the way to Zagreb and made people rush to the streets, AFP says.

Early Monday morning, there was an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude in Croatia, centered on roughly the same area. Since then, there have been several small earthquakes in Croatia before the stronger earthquake on Tuesday afternoon, EMSC-CSEM data.

In the neighboring country In Slovenia, the 700-megawatt Krsko nuclear power plant was shut down as a precaution against the earthquake.

“I can confirm the preventive shutdown of the nuclear power plant,” the spokesman said Ida Novak Jerele To AFP.

According to AFP, the earthquake was felt in several of Croatia’s neighboring countries, including Slovenia.