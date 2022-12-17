Croatia has had a great performance in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and capped this great display of football with third place in the competition. The European squad beat the tough Morocco team by a score of 2-1, the big surprise of the World Cup. With goals from Josko Gvardiol, at minute 7, and Mislav Orsic, at minute 42, the squad led by Zlatko Dalic achieved the desired result for the Croats.
The duel had a fit of full madness. Croatia opened the scoring at minute 7 and two minutes later Morocco tied with a goal from Achraf Dari. The African squad generated several dangerous options, but goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic, one of the best in the tournament, excelled with accurate and effective saves to prevent his goal from falling and the duel from dragging on.
Until the last minute the match was open and there was a chance that the Moroccans could make it 2-2. As expected, the duel was not without controversy. At minute 76, Gvardiol was brought down inside the area by Amrabat and the play had elements to be marked as a maximum penalty. However, neither the referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim nor the VAR considered that the play warranted it.
In this way, Croatia continued with a very favorable streak for the European teams in games for third place. According to information from Mister Chip, the last 11 duels for this distinction were won by teams from the Old Continent.
After the second place obtained in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia obtained a more than deserved third place in Qatar 2022. This fair could represent the goodbye of great figures of this group such as Luka Modric, Dejan Lovren, Ivan Perisic, Domagoj Vida , Andrej Kramaric and Marcelo Brozovic.
A golden generation that marked history and achieved second and third place in the most important national team tournament is leaving. However, the future looks bright for Croatia, as the likes of Gvardiol, Lovro Majer and Nicola Vlasic promise to spearhead a talented and punchy new generation.
