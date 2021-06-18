Croatia Czech Republic streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

CROATIA CZECH REPUBLIC STREAMING TV – Today, Friday 18 June 2021, at 6 pm Croatia and the Czech Republic will compete in Glasgow, a match valid for the second day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). Where to see Croatia Czech Republic on live TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championship between Croatia and the Czech Republic will be visible via satellite on Sky Sport channels (a subscription is required to see them). The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 18 today, Friday 18 June 2021. Expected ample pre and post match.

Croatia Czech Republic live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the match valid for Euro 2020 Croatia and the Czech Republic will be visible on the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 European Football Championship match Croatia Czech Republic, but what are the probable formations of the match scheduled for today? Here they are:

Croatia (4-1-4-1): Livaković; Vrsaljko, Ćaleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozović; Kramarić, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; Rebić

Czech Republic (4-1-4-1): Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Král, Souček; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

